Chubbuck firefighters were out last Saturday Filling the Boot. They were raising money to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. They raised $12,213 for research and to support families and individuals fighting the disease.
This week was Police Week, and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was treated to a meal each day. On Tuesday, they got lunch from Olive Garden for the deputies that work downtown at the courthouse. And Texas Roadhouse also brought dinner for both the day and night shift deputies.
And the Pocatello Police Department also got some love for Police Week. Lookout Credit Union brought Goody’s sandwiches to show their appreciation. And in Chubbuck, Texas Roadhouse provided lunch to law enforcement staff.
Pocatello Police Officers helped out a family this week. Two officers and a good Samaritan helped escort a family of geese through traffic to a safe locations. Officers are dedicated to protecting members of the community, including feathery ones.
