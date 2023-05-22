Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho... Portneuf River at Pocatello affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portneuf River at Pocatello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Significant flooding of agricultural land will occur from the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding will occur along sections of the river in Pocatello from Portnuef Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete channel beginning at Sacajawea Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM MDT Monday was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall to around 10 feet by the weekend. - Flood stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.7 feet on 01/09/1973. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Portneuf River Pocatello 8.5 10.6 Mon 9 am MDT 10.5 10.6 10.5 &&