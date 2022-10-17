Two sergeants with the Bingham County Sheriff's Office have been given the Purple Heart. They also received a plaque of recognition signed by the President of the American Police Hall of Fame. Patrol Sergeant Todd Howell and Detective Sergeant Chad Kent received the award after being shot in the line of duty. In 2018, Howell was responding to calls of someone driving down the road shooting a gun. He was shot when he approached the shooter's home. Kent was shot last year while chasing a man who fled from a crash. Both sergeants say they were surprised and honored by the award. This is the first time the Bingham County Sheriff's Office has given a Purple Heart.
The Blackfoot Animal Shelter is doing its part to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The shelter took in nine dogs from Florida that were displaced by the hurricane. The dogs were in a shelter in Florida, were not microchipped, and were never claimed. They are now up for adoption at the Blackfoot shelter. The last two summers, the shelter has also taken in animals affected by the fires in California.
Farm Bureau Insurance donated $19,000 to the Idaho Foodbank. Its agents and team members raised the money during a company-wide fundraising event. Since the foodbank can provide up to four meals for every $1 donated, Farm Bureau's contribution will provide about $76,000 meals for Idahoans in need.
An Ammon student is getting paid for good grades. Brynlie Wright, from Thunder Ridge High School, won a $500 savings account from Zions Bank as part of its Pays for A's drawing. As part of the program, students can earn a dollar for each A and then were entered into the large drawing for the savings account.
