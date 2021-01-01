The Bank of America's charitable foundation has provided a grant to the Idaho Foodbank of $20,000. This grant will help support hunger relief and the food bank's programs across Idaho.
The friends of the Marshall Public Library have announced new store items for the new year at the library. You can dive into the world of science fiction with hard-cover and paperbacks. They have lots of historical fiction novels and books to help give you a boost in the new year. Most books are $1.00 and children's book are usually $.25.
