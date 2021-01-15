Delta Dental of Idaho donated $40,000 to Idaho Business for Education. The money will be used to help close the digital divide for Idaho’s students. This will allow more students access to computers and Internet service for academics. Idaho's Business for Education president says especially with an added need with remote learning during a pandemic, this donation will help them serve more students.
Pocatello is now home to another centenarian. For the first time in months, family members got to hug Darlene Schiers and wish her a happy 100th birthday. Scheirs lives at Quail Ridge Assisted Living and after hugs from her family, the community put on a personal parade to help celebrate the occasion. And though the pandemic meant celebrating a little differently this year, Schiers' family says that doesn't put a damper on her big day.
Darlene’s Daughter Donna Adams says, "If there's any bright spot she sees it. She overlooks the bad and looks for the good always in everybody and in every situation."
