In December, KPVI reported on Denny's Wrecker Service and how they suspended their annual free towing program during the holidays because of the Coronavirus. So instead, the business took the money they usually spend during that time and made a donation. This week, they made a $2,500 donation to the Chubbuck Lions Club and the Bannock Civitan Club to help them with service efforts in the community.
Blue Cross of Idaho donated $700,000 to Camp Rainbow Gold. The money will be used to help build a new health center at Hidden Paradise, part of the camp's property near Fairfield. Blue Cross says that the center will help allow even medically fragile children to be able to participate in programs. Camp Rainbow Gold is a non-profit that helps pediatric cancer patients and their families.
