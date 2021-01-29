The Idaho Foodbank's Idaho Kind campaign received a huge boost from a group of cattle feeders. They donated more than $22,000 to make sure beef is included in 100 meals a day throughout this year. This helps give meals a source of protein, which is rare for many food banks to have. The Idaho Kind Campaign is hoping to generate 1,000 acts of kindness and raise at least $200,000 to provide up to 1,000,000 meals this year. The campaign runs through Valentine's Day.
Maverik made a large donation to Feed America. The company donated $150,000 to help fight hunger. Maverik will also be doing its Round Up the Change campaign. The program runs through February 28, where they ask their customers to round up to the nearest dollar for Feeding America. Six different food banks in various states will receive a donation, including the Idaho Foodbank.
