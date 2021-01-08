Fall River Electric donated more than 1,100 pounds of food to the West Yellowstone Food Bank. The food was collected from community members during a holiday drive. Fall River Electric also gave the food bank a $250 cash donation to buy other food items that are needed, but not often donated. This food drive is an ongoing tradition for the company.
Chobani has donated 50 refurbished computers to the College of Southern Idaho. The university says the computers will expand its inventory, allowing more students the opportunity to check out a device. This is especially important with many students now taking online or hybrid courses, due to COVID-19, so computers are required to complete those courses. The cost of the computers is valued around $25,000.
