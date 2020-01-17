With the help of his son and Pocatello Power Sports, motorcycle enthusiast Adam Wood has spent the last year finding and fixing classic bikes from his youth. He's managed to breathe new life into nearly a dozen 30-to-40-year-old bikes, and he plans to take eight of them to the mecum classic motorcycle auction in Las Vegas . Wood hopes to sell all the bikes for a total of $45-to-$50-thousand dollars.
Adam Wood says, "I'm starting to lose sleep because as you can see, we've got a few dollars tied up here behind us. I have no idea if we're going to make money or lose money, it is a no reserve auction, and they're going to sell for what they sell for. But I hope that we can make just enough money to justify the money to do this. So if we break even or make a little bit of money then I'll probably keep doing this because it's so much fun and I love doing this."
A sweet fundraiser for the Pocatello community is coming up. The Chocolate Lover's Affair will be held at the Stephen's Performing Arts Center next Friday. There will be 24 vendors offering chocolate themed treats and entertainment by Rail City Jazz. All the proceeds go to the Pocatello Rotary Club, which is then spent on community projects. Tickets can be purchased online for $15 at chocolateloversaffair.com or $20 at the door.
Summer Jackman, President, Pocatello Rotary Club said, "I think it's important for the community because it allows them to see Rotary, to see our club, to understand and learn more about what we do and it's always fun to have you know friends, neighbors get to together especially when the weather's cold and we get to enjoy each other's company and at the same time know that we're doing good."
U.S. Senator Jim Risch has selected Pocatello Electric as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for January 2020. Each month, Sen. Risch selects a business that exemplifies the Idaho values of hard work, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to community. And this month he chose Pocatello Electric, which will be recognized in the Congressional Record of the US.S Senate.
