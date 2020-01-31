At Thursday night’s Idaho State Women’s basketball game against the University of Northern Colorado, the Bengals played in honor of mental health awareness. You may have noticed the Lady Bengals wearing green hair ties. Green ribbons are the international symbol for mental health awareness, which promotes conversation about emotional, physiological and social well-being. The game ended up being coach Seton Sobolewski's 200th win as the women's basketball head coach, but he was proud of his team for multiple reasons.
"The girls came up with the green scrunchies on their own,” explains Soblolewski, “they all kind of got together and said 'hey this is what we want to do to bring attention to this’ and hopefully it helped somewhere."
It's a battle of the baby grands Saturday night in Pocatello. Dueling Pianos is the annual fundraising event for the Portneuf Greenway Foundation. The concert features Dueling Pianos Anywhere from Salt Lake City. Tickets are available at portneufgreenway.org.
The Idaho Museum of Natural History is offering a unique class to pre-schoolers. It's called STEM Learning for Littles. The hour long class happens every first and third Friday of the month during winter from 10:30 am to 11:30 am and again from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Each session starts with a story, which leads to a science experiment they can take home.
Education Specialist Virginia Jones explains, "It gives kids a chance to explore and 4-year-olds and 5-year-olds they're natural scientists and this just gives them a chance to do some exploring, some observing, and they're already excited about science this just gives them a chance to play around with it.”
