You can ski for free on Saturday at the East Mink Creek Nordic Center. The city of Pocatello has hosted the event for over 10 years. Anyone can participate in free lessons, or use free rental equipment for skiing and snowshoeing. Sometimes, the center runs out of equipment due to demand, but you can bring your own and still participate for free. They're open from 9:00am to 5:00pm at the base of Scout Mountain.
Lance Clark, Outdoor Recreation Supervisor, City of Pocatello said, "It's just a way to open our area to more people in the community, perhaps people who can't afford to ski at a full price day or people who just haven't heard of it, it's just a good way to get the word out about it."
It's a baby girl for Portneuf Medical Center, their first baby born at the hospital in 2020. Valery Skye was born before noon Thursday, weighing eight pounds and one ounce. Her parents, Amanda Cazier and Josh Summerlin, received an over-sized giraffe stuffed animal along with a red wagon full of supplies like diapers, wipes, a rocker and a baby monitor.
East Idaho Credit Union ended the year by donating a portion of their Christmas party funds to buy and assemble over 600 hygiene kits for the homeless. The kits include a towel, tooth brush, tooth paste, shampoo, soap, a comb, and other necessities. They gave the kits to the Humanitarian Center, who says the donation couldn't have come at a better time. Bank employees also raised more than $3,000 which was also donated to the center.
