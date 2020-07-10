The Motor-Vu Drive-In in Idaho Falls is teaming up with the local chapter of the Ronald McDonald house to raise money. Over the next couple months, the drive-in will play all eight Harry Potter films on the 128-foot screen. Movie-goers can donate to the Ronald McDonald house and a percentage of profits from concessions will also be donated.
"We're not in it for the money,” says drive-in owner Andy Johnson, “we have to be able to pay our bills and pay our staff and keep this place open. But, this is a profit center that we're trying to expedite for everything out here. And so, the Ronald McDonald house is a fantastic charity that exactly fits the mold of the type of events that we want to be able to have here on a regular basis."
A local police officer got caught doing a good deed. Officer Syd Seamons helped an elderly woman change her tire after she turned a corner a little too sharply and popped one. The patrolman says it's no big deal and officers in the department do things like this for the community all the time.
"This is why we do this job is to try and make somebody else's day better,” says Officer Seamons, “I mean not always are the people we deal with, are we necessarily making their day better, but we're trying to make a difference in the community. We're trying to help. This just happened to be a positive one that I got to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.