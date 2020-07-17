The Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater is doing a soft start for Movies at the Port at 9:00 pm. Face masks will be required as people come through the gates and any area where social distancing isn't possible. Large circles are painted on the lawn eight feet apart for families to sit in. Friday night’s free movie is 'Captain Marvel' which will be shown on two 22-foot inflatable screens.
“It's so cool,” says Event Director Guy Patterson, “we have two screens and so one is up on the stage and the other and it's neat. It's about perfect size and then the other one is right at the beginning of the grass and so really for I don't know how we could possibly make it any safer for people to distance because it's like two theaters playing the same movie."
Retired Army Colonel Craig Nickisch was awarded a Quilt of Valor at Taysom Rotary Park this week. It's awarded to veterans as a special community thank you. Colonel Nickisch earned one for his 27 years of service with the Army. He toured twice in Germany and once in Vietnam throughout his military career.
"It was honest to goodness two feelings of warmth,” explains Col. Nickisch, “the typical warmth that comes from a quilt and it's the warmth from the care and concern and interest and love I guess is the right word, from these ladies that put that together."
The bald eagle exhibit at a local zoo received an upgrade. Zoo Idaho's says that their bald eagle, Valkryie, is spreading her wings after adding another 1,000 square feet of space. They also increased the amount of shade and areas to perch from. Leadership Pocatello-Chubbuck provided the labor and $2,800 in material costs.
