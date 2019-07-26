Benches and other parts of the Idaho Gold Star Families Memorial Monument have made it to Pocatello.
The black granite comes from the same quarry in India as the granite for the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C. The Pocatello monument will honor Idaho's fallen while acknowledging the sacrifice of their families. It also pays respect to the state's federally recognized Native American tribes. Some engraving and polishing still needs to be done, but it gives hope to those who've made it all possible.
Rebecca Webb, the Chairperson for the Idaho Gold Star Families says, "I'm very encouraged. I'm very optimistic. I give a lot of credit to the wonderful committee I have and the great people that are supporting this, and I’ve been blessed through it because I realized we live in a great community.”
In honor of the support they receive from the community PTSD Veteran Athletes is putting on a concert Friday night in Pocatello. Pocatello natives The Foggy Goggles will be performing at the Mountain View Event Center at 8:00 p.m. Jim Dandy brewing and other vendors will be on hand to provide food and drink. All proceeds and donations will go directly towards helping veterans through outdoor action sports.
Also on Fridya night, the Ross Park Aquatic Complex is celebrating 20 years as Pocatello’s prime swimming destination. Until 8:00 p.m., they're offering half-price admission along with free activities including money dives, raffle, a bounce house, and more. The Ross Park Aquatic Complex opened in 1999. In the last five years, nearly 250,000 swimmers have visited the complex.
