According to a 2016 Fish and Wildlife survey, women only make up about 10% of hunters in the country.
Pocatello's Fish and Game Office is hoping to change that with their Ladies and Girls Hunter Education Class. The female only class was held this week and included girls ages nine and older. Fish and Game says the goal is for participants to leave with basic knowledge, skills, and the confidence to move forward as a safe and ethical hunter. Madison Bond, who will be in 9th grade next year, explains why she likes the class, "I prefer it to be with all girls because it's just less embarrassing. I like handling the firearms, doing like the hunting positions and crossing the fences and stuff like that."
The hidden beauty in a block of wood can be found at the Marshall Public Library. The handiworks of the Portneuf Valley Wood-Turners Association are on display through August 31. The artist use lathes and hand-held tools to produce their finished pieces, including bowls, knobs and musical instruments. Trent Clegg, Reference Specialist, Marshall Public Library said, "This is a particularly stunning display, lots of beautiful objects. Unexpected objects that you might not think you could craft from wood so this is something to come see.”
In June, we told you about a local program that helps women who are diagnosed with breast cancer through their diagnosis. Casting for Recovery takes women out fishing for a healing outdoor retreat at no cost. Saturday night, Casting for Recovery will be raising funds at Panara Bread Restaurant in Chubbuck. A portion of your food purchase will go to the non-profit organization. It's from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
