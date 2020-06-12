The City of Pocatello Science and Environment Division and volunteers helped stabilize roughly 800 feet of stream-bank on Buck Creek, along Golf Drive. Crews planted roughly 900 sedges and rushes that will help prevent loose silt, gravel, and sediment from entering the water and eventually making its way to the Portneuf River.
"I, I couldn't believe it. It was really amazing. It was so exciting because all those things are things we need right now,” says Connie Day, a volunteer with Island Park Charter School.
The Island Park Charter School has been open unofficially for a year and will officially open this fall. But to get through the summer, they compiled a list of items that they need for their classroom and sent it off to the Idaho Lottery for their new Classroom Wishlist program. The Idaho Lottery is choosing one classroom per month and with the help of their V.I.P. Club members, purchase items on that classroom’s wish list. Island Park Charter School wished for math manipulatives, summer bridge workbooks, and iPads. The Classroom Wishlist has provided items to other schools in Idaho.
"The kind of things that have occurred with the Classroom Wishlist, and this is going on the time, folders and paper, video camera, books, paper crafts, butterflies of all things,” says Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson, “all these kinds of things are what classrooms are what these classroom teachers have been asking for. So, we are very, very proud that we're able to do good beyond the dividend and that our players could participate with us."
On Saturday, Zoo Idaho will host its annual enrichment day. From 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, you can get a first-hand look at zoo animals showing off their natural behaviors while they're engaged mentally and physically by zookeepers. Essentially, it's a way to keep them happy and healthy in captivity. Zookeepers will provide demonstrations and educational displays throughout the event.
Rachael Shearouse, Education Curator with Zoo Idaho says, "I think it's great for the whole family. You can observe all of our animals exhibiting their hunting techniques, their scavenging, sniffing, smelling."
