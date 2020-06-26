Friday afternoon at the ISU Holt Arena parking lot, Grasmick Produce, the United Way, and the Century High School Cheer Team handed out nearly 650 boxes of produce. Each box was filled with 25 pounds of fresh fruits and veggies. Cars pulled up and could request one or two boxes, no questions asked. It was all part of the Farmers to Families food box program, which aims to keep American farmers and producers working and American families fed during the pandemic.
Wyatt Merzlock, a student at Century High School says, “We were talking in one of our cheer practices and we were like hey we should go help out at this and we volunteered and we came out here this morning and we're just getting it done."
More weekend plans can be found in Blackfoot on Saturday. The annual Celebrate Blackfoot event will start at 9:00am at Jensen's Grove. There will be a volleyball tournament, car show, snowmobile water races, live entertainment and vendors. There will also be a talent show and ping-pong drop and ends with a movie in the park at 10:00pm.
Mindie Loosli, Vice President, Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce says, "Getting everybody together, we love doing things for the community, Blackfoot's a great place ot live and being able to put on an event like this, to get our community together and being stronger together we really enjoy things like that."
Also a new Facebook group has found a way to brighten the day amid the pandemic. Porch Pixies performs random acts of kindness in the community, like leaving gift baskets on porches, mowing somebody's lawn, or making them dinner. The founder of the group says it gives ladies a platform to improve someone's day.
"Everyone's kind of down,” explains Kournie Cleveland, “a lot of people have lost hope in this time and I just thought it would be a good way to really get some positivity out there."
