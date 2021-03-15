A group of animal lovers has started a new rescue program. It's called Aid to Adoption Rescue and looks to foster and help animals find their forever homes. One example is Sarge, two of the group members are fostering him and helping him get back down to a healthy weight.
Fall River Electric is giving $70,000 worth of scholarships to high school seniors to help pay for college. The scholarships are for $2,400 each. The students' parents or guardians must be Fall River Electric customers. The student must have at least a 2.0 GPA and submit two short essays with their application about why they should get a scholarship. Applications should be sent in by March 26. Since Fall River Electric started this program, it's given out more than $500,000 in scholarships to local students.
An Idaho National Lab director is getting national recognition. Doctor Marianne Walck was recently named as one of the nation's top 100 women in energy. Walck is INL's Director for Science and Technology. She has worked in the field for more than four decades where she has contributed to businesses growth and has been a big advocate for equal opportunity employment and inclusion in the workplace.
A local student is taking her voice to nationals. True Leavitt, a student at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls, won the Idaho Poetry Out Loud State Finals. As state champ, True got $200 and $500 worth of poetry books for her school. Dates for nationals are still to be determined.
