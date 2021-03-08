Local veterans can now adopt a pet from the Pocatello Animal Shelter for free. Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter is covering 100% of adoption costs for anyone who has served in the military. It applies to both cats and dogs. The organization is also going to cover 50% of adoptions costs for older dogs so they can find forever homes.
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Riverbend Communications, and other local businesses are partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho. On Monday, the 2nd Annual Fundraising for Families Campaign kicks off. All money raised goes to support families with sick kids by providing a home-like environment in medical facilities while kids go through treatment. The goal is $30,000 and community donors have agreed to match up to $15,000. The campaign runs March 8th through March 10th.
