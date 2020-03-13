Saturday morning is the 5th Shamrock Shuffle Fun Run at Lower Ross Park. The Pocatello Free Clinic has provided free health care for the past 49 years and is funded completely through donations. Grab your Saint Patrick's Day themed running gear and be ready for some challenges beginning at 10:00 a.m. Several prizes will be given out after the race.
Kathy Olsen, Board Member with the Pocatello Free Clinic said, "It's a way for us to fund our free clinic and provide an opportunity for people in Pocatello to do well an activity early when the spring is just coming out."
The Pocatello Police Department’s Reserve Team now has its first officer. On Thursday, the department swore in Doctor Joe Englanoff. He's a board member of the Crimes Against Children Foundation as well as the UCLA Academic Team and Trauma Department. The Pocatello Police Reserve Team will help protect children from cyber predators and bring awareness to several youth issues.
If holding a bear cub is something you’ve always wanted to do, you can check that off your bucket list this weekend. Yellowstone Bear World will be at Cabela’s for a photo-op event. For $20 per group, people can interact with the 11 bear cubs. The money is then used to care for the animals. Yellowstone Bear World will open for the 2020 season on April 18.
