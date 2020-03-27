There's a growing national trend of people decorating their yards to distract from coronavirus restrictions. Pocatello resident Veronica Alvarez is one of those home owners getting in on the action. She was inspired after driving around and seeing other houses lit up. She says it's a good way to brighten up community's spirits until this is all over.
"You know, the things that are going on, it's terrible and Christmas lights always make people happy,” says Veronica, “that's what I think anyway. They make me happy so spread a little cheer."
Even before Idaho Governor Brad Little signed his stay at home order, local restaurants were feeling the impact made by the coronavirus pandemic. Some moved strictly to carry out orders while others had to close for the time being. Uncle Jim's in Pocatello is currently closed, but decided to help out the local homeless shelter, Aid for Friends, before closing the doors.
BJ Stensland with Aid for Friends says, "And they've donated their additional food that was in their cooler. So we were able to go over there and get eggs and bread and vegetables. But that's what we're going to continue to need."
