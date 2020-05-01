Three women, Shelby Henery, Jodi Donoghue, and Jovani Pannel have teamed up to share their hearts and hooves with local senior living communities. On Tuesday, those living at Quail Ridge Assisted Living in Pocatello got to step outside, stretch their legs, and interact with some new four-legged friends.
Quail Ridge also saw a few visitors Thursday, when hundreds of people drove by to wish Wayne Kies a happy birthday. The World War II veteran just turned 100-years-old. When asked what he wanted for his birthday, Kies said that he wants everything to get better, to live a little longer, and to be happy.
And two friends in Jackson Hole, Wyoming are supporting local businesses and healthcare workers at the same time. Lisa Roarke and Meagan Murtagh started an initiative they call The Hole Quarantine. The goal was to raise $2,000 for a struggling bagel shop. They've raised more than $50,000. They are using the money to buy food and supplies locally and give it all to Saint John's Hospital.
Lisa Roarke says, "It snowballed in a really good way to be able to go from helping not just health care workers but also families in need, food-insecure families, helping other front-line workers, so the post office, grocery stores, different community organizations and resources."
