The Gables in Pocatello lined up their residents outside the facility as family and friends paraded by. Decorated cars with signs and balloons followed a fire truck that led the way. Facility officials say it's been hard on the residents not seeing family and friends due to COVID-19, so the parade was an easy way to help.
Kylie Hebdon the administrator with The Gables said, "We started at the facility on Bannock Highway and then they made their way over to the other building on Grant Street and we had a great turnout. Our residents loved it, so it was a lot of fun."
Perhaps you heard the sirens around Portneuf Medical Center on Monday. That was just the parade of fire trucks, cars, and motorcycles parading around the hospital. It was organized to express thanks to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.
A local organization is hosting a free, weekly pantry give-away. The Salvation Army is adjusting to COVID-19 by turning into a drive-up food bag every Friday at 1:00 pm. They come with dairy products, meat, bread, fruits, and veggies from local stores.
Lt. Ernie Evans with the Salvation Army said, "Now because people are kind of afraid to leave the house and make contact we've had unfortunately a lot left over. So if you’re afraid of contact, please come down, we are minimal contact, as low as we possibly can and all of the people who make your bags and make those things are wearing gloves and protection equipment."
