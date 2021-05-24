The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District #25 announced the winners of its C.A.K.E. Awards, which stands for character, attitude, kindness and encouragement. The awards went to Cristopher Azcaray, a 5th grader at Washington Elementary and Pume Baldwin, an 8th grader at Franklin Middle School. Both were nominated by their teachers for going above and beyond in the classroom. Cris befriended a new student who didn't speak English and even interpreted class lessons for them. Pume's teacher says she made posters to hang all around the school, thanking the entire school staff.
School District #25 is also recognizing Dave Miner as Employee of the Month. Miner is the director of special education for the district. He has worked in various roles in the district for more than 30 years. Miner has implemented several programs and ideas to help deliver special education needs for about 1,500 students. He also recently received the Servant's Heart Award from the Bannock Civitan Club for his leadership and service in education.
The Pocatello Fire Department is recognizing one of its own for his service. Assistant Chief Andy Holmes is retiring after 28 years of service to the community. The fire department presented him with an axe and a cake as a thank you for his years of dedication. Congratulations and best wishes to Assistant Chief Holmes on his retirement.
