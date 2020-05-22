13 graduates from Pocatello and Highland High School paraded around in caps and gowns through the Tyhee area Thursday night. A Bannock County fire truck led the way and stopped traffic as they made their way from Tyhee Road to Manning Lane. The community donated baskets of goodies to the seniors, which included things like t-shirts, candy, and face masks.
Marcy Jordan who organized the parade said, "I got chills, because as the fire truck led us down the road, people were pulling over. People were waving from their cars. It was just really, really spectacular."
Earlier this week we told you about a pair of friends supporting local businesses and first responders in Idaho's Teton Valley. Inspired by a similar movement in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Devin Dwyer and Corinne Wicke started Teton Valley Boost. The pair has raised around $10,000 since early April. They use the money to buy food from local restaurants and provide lunch to essential workers.
Devin Dwyer with Teton Valley Boost says, “I would say some of the most fun deliveries have been the grocery store employees and the post office employees just because I don't think people necessarily think of them as frontline workers. They're not in hospitals, but they are super exposed on a daily basis and they're working overtime."
