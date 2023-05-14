Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei was recently given an award. On May 5, he was awarded a Vice President's Excellence Award from Idaho State University. It was given to him for his role in the Governor's Task Force "Operation Esto Perpetua" and his continuous dedication and commitment to combating opioid abuse and fentanyl abuse in the community.
Officer Hoffa with the Chubbuck Police Department finished up DARE graduations at local schools. Students have spent the last several months learning about peer pressure, alcohol, tobacco, bullying, positive communication, stress, anxiety and other topics. Students from Chubbuck, Ellis and Tyhee Elementary Schools, Gem Prep and Conner Academy participated in the program and received certificates of completion and gift certificates. One student from each school also received a new bicycle.
Idaho Central Credit Union gave back to the community. They gave the Bannock Youth Foundation house a fresh coat of paint. The Bannock House is a licensed children’s residential treatment program that provides a safe environment for youth who are not with their families for multiple reasons.
