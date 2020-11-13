On Wednesday, Hirning Buick GMC in Pocatello made a big donation to the United Way. The dealership presented the organization with a check for $8,000. The donation will support scholarships for three and four year olds from low to moderate income families to attend high quality preschool programs.
"Yeah, we're just really excited to have the support of the community for something that is such a big, important piece of the work we do at the United Way,” explains Felice Otero with the United Way, “we really believe that education is the way that we are going to help lift our community out of poverty and starting with our youngest children and community members. That's the way we are going to make it work."
We have an update to a story we first told you about last week that involves giving the Pocatello Police a bird. On Wednesday, Phil Meador Toyota donated 20 frozen turkeys to the "Give the Cops a Bird" turkey drive. And then on Thursday, Courtesy Ford donated $500 to the turkey drive. Pocatello Police will be accepting frozen turkeys until the 20th at the Pocatello Police Department.
