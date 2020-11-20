The Idaho Lottery’s Bucks for Books program is helping out eastern Idaho schools. Grace Elementary School received a check for $3,000 and
Thirkill Elementary in Soda Springs received a check for $2,000. Both also received a box of new books. According to the Idaho Commission for Libraries, in Iidaho, 62% of elementary school libraries have an annual budget of less than $1,000, while 28% have a budget of less than $100. The Bucks for Books is a fundraising program where Idaho Lottery VIP club members donate their reward points during the month of September. In total this year, the Idaho Lottery delivered checks to school libraries throughout the state worth $43,000.
Idaho Central Credit Union made a big donation to the Give the Cops a Bird fundraiser. The drive is put on by Pocatello Police, who collect turkey and cash donations for the Idaho Foodbank. Those donations then go to southeast Idaho families in need for the holidays. On Thursday, ICCU presented Pocatello Police with a check for $3,000 and the 6th District CASA also gave Pocatello Police a few birds too. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. The group donated three turkeys as well as some money. According to the Idaho Foodbank, the need for its services has greatly increased since the start of the pandemic so this year's donations are even more appreciated.
