This week, Phil Meador Subaru in Pocatello donated $12,000 to Professional Transformation Sports Development, or PTSD, as part of this year's Share the Love event. PTSD is a non-profit that brings veterans to Pocatello for two weeks and teaches them a new extreme sport as a way to help the veterans heal their inner wounds through nature and the love of sports.
Russell Davies with PTSD says, "We're blessed to live in such an amazingly helpful community. We have places like here Phil Meador Subaru, that are willing to help us on our journey of obtaining the funding that's required to do this. It definitely comes with a large budget due to the fact that it is fully funded. During those two weeks it costs us on average $5,000 per participant."
The Share the Love event is a national fund-raising effort at dealerships across the country. This year, Subaru is donating $25 million. $14 million of that is from local dealerships, and goes directly to local non-profits like PTSD.
Two Pocatello men are doing their part to help in the pandemic. Jake and Josh Chandler own Live-Free Emergency Response. When a friend, who's an ER doctor in eastern Idaho, told them about an N-95 mask shortage and how the U.S. was relying on China for PPE, the Chandlers stepped up. They used their business and equipment to start producing more N-95 masks. They hope to produce 3-million masks per month for local hospitals and emergency responders.
