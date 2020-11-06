On Wednesday, the Cole Chevrolet dealership helped kicked off the Pocatello Police Department's second annual Give a Cop the Bird event. Cole Chevrolet donated $1,000 to the cause. The police department asks the public to donate either a frozen turkey or cash which will then be given to the Idaho Food Bank and used to help feed local families during the holiday season.
Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei says, "We are looking for turkeys and any kind of cash donations and then the food bank will turn that cash into other food. The money they get is magnified a significant amount and then $500 of this is going to go to our Secret Santa program."
Every dollar raised is turned into about four meals.
One of nature’s smelliestanimals is joining Zoo Idaho as an ambassador animal. Pooka was recently turned over to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game who then took her to Zoo Idaho. Since humans raised Pooka, she would've a hard time surviving in the wild. She is now being cared for and trained by Zoo Idaho staff to become an ambassador animal, meaning she will be a part of education programs for the community about local wildlife and conservation issues affecting our eco-system. Zoo Idaho is hoping OPoka will be ready by the spring.
