On Saturday, Pocatello Animal Services and Phil Meador Subaru are teaming up for Pawsgiving. More than a dozen shelter dogs will have their adoption fees waved and will come with vaccinations, licensing, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip. The event goes from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Phil Meador Subaru. They will also accept donated pet food, supplies and toys.
Shaila mcguire with the pocatello animal shelter says, "We are able to adopt out exactly 16 dogs for free. It's going to be the ones that have been with us the longest, or are elderly, things like that, the ones that have been sitting and haven't had the attention that they deserve."
The Salvation Army is asking for your generosity during a food drive Saturday. Riverbend Communications along with Idaho Central Credit Union are hosting the annual Supermarket Saturday Food Drive at Albertsons in Pocatello. It goes from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. All items donated will be given to the Salvation Army, which comes at a critical time.
Lt. Tami moore with the salvation army says, "We are having a growing need and more and more people are coming in and now it's the season and we just want to make sure we're able to have what we need to help whoever comes in."
ISU Credit Union is really taking part in the season of giving by donating $25,000 to the Festival of Trees in Pocatello. The event is organized by School District 25's Education Foundation and the credit union. All proceeds go toward buying technology for teachers and students, as well as helping teachers apply for grants that secure instructional enhancements in the classroom.
The United Way of Southeast Idaho received a big donation from the J.R. Simplot Don Plant. The Simplot Corporation matches employee payroll donations dollar for dollar. This year, that totaled over $125,000. This is the largest workplace donation in the area’s history. Next month, the Don Plant will be celebrating 75 years in operation in Pocatello.
