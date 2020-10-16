A local credit union is being recognized for their charity work. Every year, Westmark Credit Union holds a golf tournament to raise money that goes to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. Last year, Westmark raised more than $50,000. For their efforts, they have received the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award. Westmark will be recognized at a virtual awards ceremony in December.
If you're looking to start your Halloween experience a little early, the Pony Express Car Wash in has created a haunted car wash experience. The Pony Express in Chubbuck is the only location doing a haunted Halloween theme this year. It costs the same as any other car wash, but the atmosphere is definitely spookier. According to one of the owners, the experience of the car wash changes as the sun goes down to give patrons a more "engaging" haunted car wash experience.
