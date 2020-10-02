An Idaho State University student took first place in a United Nations Sustainability Competition. Ritesh Yadav, an economics student at the College of Business, won for his idea of sustainable development focused on climate change and life below water. It involved creating awareness for the problems that come from single-use plastics. Yadav was 1 of 8 finalists selected to present his idea to the United Nations Association of the United States of America. He won $500 to implement his idea on ISU's campus.
A local artist is using his talent to brighten up the Center Street Underpass. Josh Pohlman, an artist and member of the Sixes Painting Group is now painting the northbound walkway of the underpass, he did the southbound walkway last October. After getting a grant from the Spalding family, the Executive Director for Old Town Pocatello asked Pohlman to use the funds to complete the project. The theme for the north side is a cotton candy sunset with shades of blue and purple.
"Doing stuff like this for the community is great because we're able to get permission,” explains Pohlman, “people are able to utilize it, have fun with it, and it's not an eye soar or problematic."
