On Friday, Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad donated $1,000 to the Hitting Hearts Foundation. The money comes from completing the 2019 Blue Cross of Idaho Mayor’s Walking Challenge. The donation will be used to purchase fitness trackers and adaptive physical education equipment for students with special needs.
A professor at Idaho State University is receiving state-wide recognition. Justin Stover has been named by the Idaho State Board of Education as 2020's Innovative Educator. He was recognized in part for his unique approach to teaching which he calls a "storytelling approach." Stover was honored at a virtual education summit this week.
