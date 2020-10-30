Idaho State University's College of Business helped develop a new Pocatello children's center. My World Discovery Museum recently opened in the Pine Ridge Mall. ISU's Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Development provided guidance on how to get the museum off the ground. The museum co-founders say that the children's center wouldn't have been possible without ISU's help and support.
The community is coming together to help Baby Anita who is in the hospital recovering from a dog attack. Community members are holding a golf scramble this Sunday to raise money to help Anita's family with medical expenses. The fundraiser will be at Highland Golf Course, starting at noon. The cost is $40. Also, a GoFundMe page that was started for the family has raised nearly $14,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.