Five-year-old Jack Moser is back home after spending more than two months in the hospital. Jack spent several weeks at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City after he was hit by a camper trailer on a family outing in Island Park in July. He was finally able to come home on October 2. Family and friends welcomed him home and The Chubbuck and Pocatello fire departments, the North Bannock County Fire Department, Chubbuck Police, Idaho State Police, and the Bannock County Sheriff's Office all threw Jack a parade.
You can go view artwork from local artist Sunny Sage Bybee at the Marshall Public Library in Pocatello. Bybee uses a technique called paint pouring, which uses no brushes but instead pours acrylic paint straight onto a canvas. Bybee takes from past trauma she's suffered and uses that as inspiration for her art. She wants to inspire other survivors from situations like domestic violence, substance abuse, and depression. You can see her work at the library throughout October and November.
