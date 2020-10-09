Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.