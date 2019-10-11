The Fall Used Book Sale is underway at the Marshall Public Library. The group’s three-day fundraiser is being held in the Minnie Howard Room and the lobby on the first floor. Prices are $2.00 for hardback books and $1.00 for paperbacks and the prices get lower as time goes on.
National non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace has built over 10,000 beds for kids in need across the country. And now, Pocatello is getting its own chapter, and will have the youngest president in the organization's history. 18 year-old Kaitlin McEwen’s family is from Lehi Utah, where they already started a chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace in 2016. When she and her family moved to Pocatello in June this year, Kaitlin decided to open her own chapter, which she says has always been her dream. "You saw the raw lumber turn into a bunk bed, and then you're able to take that bunk bed to a kid...and just the joy on their face that they have is amazing,” says Kaitlin. The closest chapter right now is Rexburg, and Kaitlin says they've been overwhelmed with bed requests from kids in Pocatello. According to Kaitlin, there are already over 60 kids on the waiting list. The Pocatello chapter will have its inaugural bed build this Saturday, October 12 at 9:00 a.m. at the Pocatello Lowe’s, where they will make 25 bunk beds.
The southbound walkway of the Center Street Underpass in Pocatello just got a bit more colorful. Josh Pohlman and another member of the Sixes Painting Group wanted to make the walkway more appealing and add a visual experience throughout its path, so they volunteered to paint it and were approved by the City. The walkway resembles a kaleidoscope or tie-dye appearance that's laid out throughout the tunnel and is a different shade at each point. The colors at the ends of the tunnel are light hues that become darker as you walk towards the middle. Josh Pohlman, Artist from Sixes Painting Group said, "We're really going on a big art initiative for Pocatello right now where we want to go do big walls, big art installations for the City just because the shades of beige around town are great but we really want to do more big art." It took Josh and another member of his group approximately three and a half days to complete the project.
