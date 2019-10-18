Idaho State University will host their annual Mountain West Festival Saturday at Holt Arena. High school students from two states will perform their half-time show for judges. Around 20 high school bands will perform, and at the end, ISU's marching band will close out the festival with their own half-time show. It starts at 8:30 a.m. and goes until 4:30 p.m.
Three years ago, Idaho Falls couple Deby Infanger and her husband opened New Sweden Farms. The goal was to create work for their 19 grand children who live nearby, but for the last three years, they've opened the farm to the public. And during the fall, they offer a petting zoo, a corn maze, a cow train and more. Every year, the farm is able to add more attractions, but Infanger says it's not about making money. Deby Infanger says, “The thing I'm kind of new to, I’m 60-years-old and you would think I would have learned this lesson before, but it's not been driven home to me as in the last year. It's really come home that everybody's kind of in a struggle. Life is a struggle and if you can take some time to come out to the farm and just breathe the air and look at the farm, it just does something for your soul. It's something that was unexpected for me. A lot of families are rejuvenated after coming out here."
An area Subway is being thanked for providing all the Meals On Wheels clients with a Subway lunch this week. The Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency posted photos on Facebook and how Subway is helping the community around us.
