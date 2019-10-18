Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.