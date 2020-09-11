Friday is the final night of the Harry Potter Double Feature at the Motor-Vu Drive-In to benefit the Ronald McDonald house charities of Idaho. Over the summer, the drive-in has been playing all eight 'Harry Potter' movies. 15% of the concessions will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities which includes the Family Room at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Gates open at 6:30 with the first show starting 30 minutes after sunset. Tickets are available at the gate.
Musician Jim Brickman has always been a favorite in eastern Idaho and this year while his music will sound just as good as ever, the concert will look a little different. “Comfort and Joy at Home 2020” will be a virtual tour that you can watch in your own home as Jim plays at various concert halls across the U.S. The tour will make a stop in Idaho on December 17 at the Morrison Center in Boise. More information can be found at JimBrickman.com/tour.
