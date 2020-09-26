The annual Kind Community Week wraps up on Saturday. All week long, the Kind Community team has been performing acts of kindness throughout the community. One of those projects is the book drive, which has collected books from more than 25 different businesses this week. Those books will be donated to local community agencies in October.
This week, staff with Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 said 'thank you,' over 1,700 times. They went around to the schools and operational departments and handed out thank you notes along with a sweet treat to personally thank every staff member. This was also a part of the Kind Community's 2020 Kind Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.