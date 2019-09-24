Earlier, KPVI told you about a local veteran who was taking the Honor Flight to visit different war memorials in Washington DC. On Friday, Wayne Kies has been spending the day visiting the World War II Memorial, watching the changing of the guard, and meeting many Americans who thanked him for his service. 99-year-old Kies is the oldest veteran who is taking part in this year's Utah Honor Flight. And when asked about his adventure, he responded with, “How lucky can you be?”
Saturday, the Idaho Falls Zoo has several fun activities for their Community Appreciation Day. Everyone four and older gets in to the zoo for only $1 and a can of food per person. Three and under is free like usual. All food collected will be donated to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket. It's also your last chance to see lion sisters Kamaria and Illanga, who will be moving to Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle in October.
The Bannock County Treasurer will need a big pen to sign a big check from the Pocatello Development Authority. On Wednesday, the PDA presented the treasurer, commissioners, and Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad with a $1.4 million check. The money came from early completion of the development plan for the North Yellowstone Urban Renewal Area. The funds will be distributed to the local taxing districts.
