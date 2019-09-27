Weather Alert

...STRONG STORM SYSTEM TO BRING THE REGIONS FIRST HARD FREEZE EARLY NEXT WEEK... ...LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE LATE SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING... COLD AIR WILL RAPIDLY SPREAD INTO THE REGION TONIGHT BEHIND A STRONG COLD FRONT. AFTER SKIES CLEAR SUNDAY NIGHT, A WIDESPREAD HARD FREEZE IS LIKELY MONDAY, TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY MORNING ACROSS THE SNAKE PLAIN. LOW TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM THE MID 20S ACROSS THE NORTHERN SNAKE PLAIN TO THE LOW 30S ACROSS THE INTERSTATE CORRIDOR. THE COLDEST MORNING IS FORECAST TO BE TUESDAY MORNING, WHERE WIDESPREAD LOWS IN THE 20S ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE MAJORITY OF THE SNAKE PLAIN. THIS FREEZE WILL LIKELY END THE GROWING SEASON ACROSS SOUTHEAST IDAHO. IN ADDITION, RAIN SHOWERS ARE EXPECTED TO CHANGE TO SNOW SHOWERS SATURDAY NIGHT AND EARLY SUNDAY MORNING ACROSS THE EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY AND SNAKE PLAIN, RESULTING IN A SLUSHY DUSTING OF SNOW TO PERHAPS ONE INCH OF SNOW, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE IN THE BENCHES AROUND POCATELLO.