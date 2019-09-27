Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 is partnering with Purposity, a free app that connects users with needs in their community. People can download the app and follow School District 25. Once the district has 300 followers, you'll get a weekly notification about needs in your area. For example, items like shoes and jackets for a local student or small household items for a struggling family. The average donation costs is around $30 and all the needs are vetted by school counselors and community resource workers like Patty.
"When somebody gives, a mop and a broom, or shoes, or a coat,” explains Patty Fonnesbeck with the district, “the recipient receives so much more than that tangible item, they receive a feeling that people in the community care. They receive a sense of hope."
The annual city creek clean-up day is Saturday. Twice a year, the Pocatello Running Club restores areas around City Creek. On Saturday, they'll focus on trimming overgrown plants along the trail and cleaning a former camp site. It goes from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm starting at Centennial Park. Everything will be provided for volunteers, Including donuts.
“It's kind of on us to take care of it to be good stewards,” says Brian Flansburg who is a member of the running club, “every one of us that comes out here and uses the trail system is having an impact and this is a way to give back, to keep it perfect."
Professional Transformation Sports Development brings in veterans from around the country to Pocatello and teaches them new outdoor activities like kayaking, mountain biking, fishing, and more. After the veterans have learned a new skill, the program sends them home with all the gear they'll need to use their new-found hobby as a tool to help overcome the effects PTSD. Streamline Sports Physical Therapy opened its doors to the vets on Friday and offered them physical therapy, chiropractic care, massages, strength training and other services to help them recover from the week's training.
"We want to provide the best opportunity and services available for these vets who are going out of their way to try something new,” says Russell Davies, “and you know ultimately find a new passion in life and so providing them with this type of opportunity not only helps them recover but also educates them on how to make sure you can prevent those injuries in the future and how to heal up quicker."
