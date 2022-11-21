Friday was the last day to donate to the Pocatello Police Department's Give the Cops a Bird fundraiser and they got several big donations. For the fourth year in a row, Idaho Central Credit Union donated $3,000 to the cause. Cole Chevrolet and Cole Nissan Kia donated $1,000 12 turkeys. And ISU head football coach Charlie Ragle and his family donated eight turkeys to the fundraiser. All proceeds from Give the Cops a Bird go to the Idaho Foodbank to feed local families in need for the holidays.
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office got a donation as well. The local Farm Bureau office donated blankets and stuffed animals for the deputies to give out to children in times of need or tough situations. As an extra treat, Ralph Dalley and his family also donated chocolate kisses to the sheriff's deputies.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office received a big donation. Melaleuca donated $50,000 to buy better body armor and ballistic helmets for deputies. The wellness company also donated $50,000 earlier this year. The sheriff's office says this money can help buy updated, top of the line armor to better protect deputies and it's more lightweight and comfortable for deputies to wear all day. The armored vests are also custom fit to each deputy. Melaleuca's donation has outfitted 32 deputies with new gear.
The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District has announced its employee of the month. It's Rachel Bolin who teaches physical education at Franklin Middle School. She was nominated by colleagues for always doing acts of service around the school and going above and beyond to help both colleagues and students. Bolin will receive a $50 gift card as part of her award. The school district also announced its C.A.K.E. recipients, students who are recognized for outstanding character, attitude, kindness, and encouragement. Jubilee Edwards, a 1st grader at Edahow Elementary and Landon Rasmussen who is an 8th grader at Hawthorne Middle School are this month's recipients. Jubilee was nominated by her teacher who says she is always watching out for others and tries to cheer up students who are sad or having a bad day. Landon was also nominated by his teacher who says that he is a hard worker dedicated to his education. He is also willing to help others and has been tutoring his peers who are struggling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.