The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho provides important resources to people and families in Boise, Twin Falls, and Idaho Falls.
Last year alone, the Ronald McDonald Family Room next to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls provided 559 nights of lodging to people who had a young family member in the hospital.
Any family with an ill or injured child at EIRMC can use the Family Room to get something to eat, take a shower, do laundry, take a nap, or stay the night, all free of charge and all within walking distance of the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.
Betsy Hunsicker, the CEO of EIRMC, says that the hospital is proud to support the mission of the Family Room to keep families together during uncertain times.
Betsy Hunsicker, CEO of EIRMC, “You know, taking care of kids is not just about taking care of the kid. It's about taking care of the entire family. And so having this resource here where we can keep parents close is really critical to everyone's healing and just being able to maintain those relationships, particularly, you know, in the Nick, you when it's so important that we have that bonding time for our babies and their parents and being able to keep the parents in the family members in the community is really critical to the whole family's healing."
And for Hunsicker, the mission of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho is a personal one.
“I've had a child that's been in the PICU before," says Hunsicker, "and I didn't have a Ronald McDonald resource. It was it was they had a Ronald McDonald House but they didn't have this resource. It was so close to the hospital and so close to the to the unit where my child was. And I think having had a child in the PICU before, I knew how scary it is and how isolating it is because you just feel like you don't know what's going on. You don't really know who to talk to. And so, a resource like this is just, I think, provides an invaluable part of the care that we don't necessarily think about until we're kind of in it. And realizing it firsthand.”
The 4th Annual Fundraising for Families begins Monday and there are many different ways that you can get involved. You can make a donation on the website at rmhcidaho.org/fundraisingforfamilies; you can call 208-227-2898; or you can use @rmhcidaho to donate on Venmo.
You can also host your own peer-to-peer fundraising campaign or challenge your co-workers, classmates, or club members to get involved.
