The community is invited to ‘Give the Cops a Bird.’
Pocatello Police officers are asking people to give them a bird for a good cause.
On Monday they kicked off their 2nd annual ‘Give the Cops a Bird’ Turkey Drive for the Idaho Food Bank.
Citizens are invited to drop off turkeys or money donations to help purchase turkeys for southeast Idahoans in need during the holidays.
“We don’t want anyone in our community going without this holiday season, so we’re doing everything we can to make sure that we try to make it the best that it can be for everybody,” says Officer Cates, Community Resource Officer, Pocatello Police Department.
Turkeys or donations will be accepted through November 20th at the Pocatello Police Department.
