The ELF Project to build a wheelchair ramp for a local couple in need

A local organization is stepping in to help one couple be able to get in and out of their front door. The couple is Lance and Sally Cuthbert, the organization is The ELF Project, and this is how you can help:
"She's my wife. Nobody else is going to take care of her, and she's the love of my life," says Lance Cuthbert. "So, I do whatever I can to take care of her."
Lance Cugtbert loves his wife Sally, but now he needs some help taking care of her which is where The ELF Project steps in.
The ELF Project in Pocatello is a nonprofit, wish-granting organization. The organization's leaders often refer to the nonprofit as Make-A-Wish for adults. Its latest project is helping Lance and Sally build a wheelchair accessible ramp outside their home.
Sally suffered a stroke 13 years ago which affects her mobility. "She bounced back pretty good for the first five or six years," adds her husband, "but then she had some other problems that started creeping in there."
The couple has seven kids who help take care of Sally when they can. Caregivers also frequently visit the home to help do things like bathe Sally. However, many of the day-to-day errands and chores fall on Lance. Small activities, like going in and out of their home, can present a big challenge for the two.
Every time they go in and out of the house Lance carries Sally up and down the handful of stairs that lead into the front door of their home. This used to be a feasible task, but now it's a daily struggle. "I'm just not as strong as I used to be when I was younger," explains Lance.
The ELF Project heard about the pair and is raising money to build a ramp for them, and Lance says there's no one more deserving than his wife. He adds, "She's always had the fighting spirit."
The ELF Project is currently waiting on the city to approve their construction plans for the new ramp. Volunteers could start building the ramp as early as this week.
To give a donation to The ELF Project go to https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/elfproject.
To sign up to volunteer to build the ramp, or for future projects, go to elf-project.org/get-involved/.
