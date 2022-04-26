Century High School students got a glimpse into the reality of distracted driving this morning.
This exercise is called the “Every 15 Minute Program” because every 15 minutes someone in the United States dies in a distracted driving crash.
Students at Century High School were witnesses of a mock DUI crash scene on Tuesday morning. This training exercise is more than meaningful for Century High School’s resource officer, Jake Johnson.
“This is important because four years ago my daughter was a victim of a crash and passed away from that. I want to try to help families to not have to go through what I went through,” said Johnson.
Each year, Idaho is seeing more and more people die behind the wheel because of alcohol. The latest numbers from Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) show that each year in Idaho, there are an average of 10,265 deaths per year due to drunk driving.
This mock DUI crash is an effort to curb the growth of drunk and distracted driving, to teach students about the dangers and the consequences as well.
“I hope they got the message that stuff can happen that fast. They (the students) all got pulled out of class really quick and everything just happened really fast and they didn’t know what was going on. That is kind of how fast a distracted driving accident can happen,” said Bruin Fleischmann, a Century High School Senior, and an actor in the mock DUI
The mock accident was played out in real time. from the accident first happening, paramedics and first responders arriving on scene, a field sobriety test, witnesses being questioned, paramedics arriving on scene, life flight being called out, an student actor posing to be a deceased victim being transported to a funeral home, and an arrest made in a DUI. Officer Johnson hopes that this mock scenario will open the eyes of students all around.
“You know I have always felt that there are three parts of traffic enforcement; environmental, education, and enforcement, and I think we start with education first and educate our motoring public, starting with our youth of driving safe,” said Johnson.
Officer Johnson also mentions that vehicles are the most dangerous things people operate daily and driving without distraction is very important.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.