Memorial Day, the unofficial kickoff to summer, is almost here. 86% of Americans think their summer will be different due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Part of that is the uncertainty around summer events.
Governor Brad Little says large get-togethers pose the greatest risk in spreading the virus.
They'll be allowed starting in phase four of the state's Idaho Rebounds plan, which is set to begin June 13.
The state will soon give some guidance on how to make large events safer. The guidance will focus on the state's main goal: making sure hospitals don't get overrun with coronavirus cases.
"Outdoor is better than indoor... anticipating ways to allow people to spread out is going to be key, hand sanitation that's going to be available, those sorts of things,” says Dave Jeppesen, the Director of Idaho Health and Welfare.
Jeppesen also says that because each event is unique, planners should reach out to their local health district for guidance.
Some eastern Idaho events have been canceled, like the Melaleuca 4th of July events in Idaho Falls.
Some are moving forward, like the Pocatello POW/MIA’s July awareness rally, and Rexburg's Independence Day parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.