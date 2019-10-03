Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT/WHERE...FOR SHOSHONE, THE LOWER SNAKE RIVER PLAIN AND EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY. WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH POSSIBLE. FOR THE ARCO DESERT AND THE UPPER SNAKE RIVER PLAIN. SOUTHWEST WINDS OF 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH POSSIBLE, SHIFTING NORTHWEST AT 10 TO 20 MPH. * WHEN...FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY. STRONGEST WINDS ARE FORECAST AFTER 3 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS AND SMALL TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN OFF. DRIVERS OF HIGH-PROFILE VEHICLES MAY HAVE DIFFICULTY DRIVING DUE TO CROSS-WINDS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BLOWING DUST MAY REDUCE VISIBILITIES IN AREAS OF DRY SOIL CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&