First Lady Melania Trump comes out west for her "Be Best" Initiative.
The First Lady traveled to Jackson Hole, Wyoming Thursday, to focus on the well-being "pillar" of her program. While there, Mrs. Trump met with scout troops and even passed out "every kid outdoor" passes. The First Lady and National Park Services teamed up to offer these vouchers as a way to get students to visit national parks, encouraging them to spend more time outdoors.
You can see more of her visit tonight on KPVI News at 5:00 and 10:00.
