First Lady Melania Trump landed in Jackson Thursday morning on her first official visit to the area.
“Oh I was super excited,” says Jackson Resident Jill Ramseur, “I have looked forward to this. I found out yesterday she was coming. I’ve been very, very excited. Such an honor to have her here.”
For hundreds of people who gathered around Jackson Town Square, the feeling was mutual. Thursday morning, Mrs. Trump flew to Jackson. The stop in Wyoming comes as the First Lady promotes one pillar of her Be Best Campaign, Well Being. Mrs. Trump first met with Scouts from Jackson who, according to the White House, are leaders in promoting well-being and being outdoors.
“She has some programs that she’s bringing to light to Americans to help kids get out and enjoy the environment, the outdoors, and the opportunities they have,” says Jackson resident Sheri Bickner.
Jackson won’t be the First Lady’s only stop in Wyoming as she’s promoting more than one program while in the area. The White House says Jackson, Yellowstone National Park, and Grand Teton National Park are the perfect places for the First Lady to come out and promote the Every Kid Outdoors Program. The trip isn’t just about inviting children outdoors, but showing them how it’s good for their well-being.
“That was very one on one with the kids, and their scout leaders, and their teachers, says Sheri, “so that was really great.”
To continue the one-on-one time, Mrs. Trump hopped in a boat with a group of fourth graders from Teton County School District and floated down the Snake River. And while not many adults got to meet the First Lady, watching her interact with local children was a highlight of the day.
“I loved to see her interaction with the kids,” says Jill, “but I also loved to see just how she carries herself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.