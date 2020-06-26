The first major development of Northgate breaks ground the beginning of next week.
The new Northgate Apartments will have 384 units and 20 town homes.
The $40 million dollar luxury apartments will include a clubhouse, swimming pool, hot tub and a fitness area.
The two-year project will have some of the first units completed by this Spring.
“Well we’ve done a lot of projects like this, around, but I think it will be really good in Pocatello, just because Pocatello doesn’t have anything like this. I think the area is super awesome. All the park across the street. It’s just a nice place with the new interchange. I think it will be great,” says Cody Puzey, Project Manager.
The project manager says the entire project is expected to be complete by 2022.
